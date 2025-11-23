DIG, Commissioner Hazara review security arrangements during NA-18 by-election

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Nov 23 (APP):Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and Commissioner Hazara Fayaz Ali Shah on Sunday visited Haripur to inspect security measures put in place for the NA-18 by-election.

The senior officials visited several polling stations as well as the control room established at Curtis Ground, where they were briefed in detail by DPO Haripur Farhan Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem about the overall security situation.

During their visit, the DIG and Commissioner met presiding officers and reviewed administrative and security arrangements. They directed officials to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for voters, maintain high alert at all polling stations, and guarantee immediate coordination and response in case of any emergency.

Both officers appreciated the performance of the deployed personnel and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring transparent and peaceful elections in the constituency.