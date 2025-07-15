DIG Aitzaz Goraya reveals significant progress in Musawir Kakar murder case

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 15 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Quetta, Aitzaz Goraya revealed significant progress in the high-profile kidnapping and murder case of minor boy Musawir Kakar, announced that the arrest of a key culprit named Hisham, who is currently in police remand for further interrogation.

Addressing a press conference along with Spokesperson of Balochistan government, he announced a significant breakthrough in the kidnapping and murder case of young Musawir Kakar, confirming the identification of the involved gang and the kidnapping was ransom- motivated.

He said that Hisham’s arrest has led to important leads and he has identified two other culprits who are currently absconding. Younis, one of the prime suspects involved in the kidnapping and was killed during an encounter, Aitzaz Goraya confirmed.

“The arrest of key criminal is a significant development in the case,” noted the DIG. The vehicle used in the abduction has been seized which was smuggled from Afghanistan,” Goraya confirmed.

He also revealed the arrest of Afghan nationals in Sariab area, alleging their involvement in the crime.

Speaking on the broader investigation, DIG Goraya stated, “Operations are ongoing to apprehend all individuals involved. No one connected to this heinous act will escape justice.”

Goraya further elaborated on the ongoing investigation, saying, “We have been shown the route that was used in the abduction of Musawir Kakar. We have planned operations at the locations where the facilitators were present. All developments have been shared with the family, and all those involved in this child’s case will face justice. “Raids are being conducted at various locations to track down the remaining suspects,” said Goraya.

Goraya also confirmed that the terrorists were residing in the Bhoosa Mandi area, and the home owner has also been apprehended.

Aitzaz Goraya expressed deep sorrow over the death of the young victim. “The martyrdom of Musawirr Khan is a tragic loss for all of us. No words can express the grief this has caused,” he said.

During the press conference, DIG CTD Aitzaz Goraya addressed the recent incident of passengers in Zhob area, attributing the casualties to communication issues. He contrasted this with the timely responses in Mastung and Kalat, which minimized losses.

Balochistan government Spokesperson Shahid Rind acknowledged the need for improved surveillance. He stated that clear directives have been issued to prevent any future highway blockades. Rind emphasized the policy of immediate retaliation against terrorists on national highways.

Regarding the Zhob incident, which occurred at 6 PM, he mentioned that public transport typically ceases operations at that time. Rind concluded by stating that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has issued directives to secure the highways.