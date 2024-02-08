Election day banner

Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process

Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process
MULTAN, Feb 08 (APP):A differently-abled person turned up to cast his vote for the first time in his life and expressed his confidence in the electoral process and democracy.
Muhammad Tayyab stamped the ballot at polling station no.133 of NA-149.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that participation in the electoral process is better than resting at home. He said that every adult must exercise the right to vote, to strengthen democratic norms.
He expressed pleasure in being part of elections and supporting the potential candidate of his choice.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services