Diabetic retinopathy rising amid soaring diabetes burden; AST

RAWALPINDI, Jun 24 (APP):Al-Shifa Trust (AST) has expressed profound concern over the escalating threat of Diabetic Retinopathy, attributing the rise to the country’s alarming diabetes prevalence.

Speaking to media representatives on Tuesday, Dr. Nadeem Qureshi, Head of the Retina Department at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, said that Pakistan now has the highest diabetes prevalence rate in the world.

With an increasing number of people succumbing to diabetes, the risk of vision impairment and related complications was surging at an alarming rate, necessitating immediate attention and action.

He added that prolonged exposure to uncontrolled blood sugar levels could severely affect the eyes by damaging the retinal blood vessels, potentially leading to irreversible vision loss if left untreated.

Dr. Nadeem noted that a sharp increase in diabetes cases was also driving a parallel rise in associated complications such as diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma, and numerous other conditions.

He underscored the need for urgent policy-level intervention and public awareness, highlighting the crucial role each individual can play in preventing and managing diabetes and its complications.

Studies showed that nearly 25–30 per cent of diabetics in Pakistan suffer from some stage of Diabetic Retinopathy, he said, adding that most cases go undiagnosed until significant vision loss has already occurred due to a lack of awareness and routine screening.

He highlighted the extensive services offered at the Retina Department of AST, which caters to nearly 250 patients daily.

Dr Qureshi said that 14 retinal surgeons and four trainees were performing retinal outpatient services, laser treatments, injections, and surgeries every day of the week.

“On average, 215 patients get treatment in the outpatient department (OPD); 35 undergo laser procedures, 50 receive intraocular injections, and 25 undergo surgery each day.”

Dr. Qureshi explained that the cost of a single retinal surgery was approximately Rs 130,000, and AST provides free-of-charge treatment to 80 per cent of its patients. The remaining patients receive heavily subsidized care, often paying only half the cost.

“We are also providing highly effective Anti-VEGF injections to 60 to 70 patients free of cost, and the price of the injection is around 10,000 to 15,000 rupees,” he said.

Explaining the critical role of the retina, he said it is the light-sensitive inner layer of the eye, composed of ten specialized neuronal layers. Damage to this delicate structure, often caused by diabetic complications, can severely compromise vision.

The growing number of DR cases was not only impacting individual patients but also straining hospitals, ophthalmologists, and public sector health funding.

This underscores the need for better funding, early screening, patient awareness, prevention and control of blood sugar, and regular eye exams, as well as systemic changes to ensure the sustainability of the healthcare system, he added.

Dr Qureshi further informed that nearly 80 per cent of patients at Al-Shifa’s hospitals in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit receive free care.

The Trust’s new facility in Lahore was expected to begin operations by 2027, expanding its humanitarian outreach across the country.