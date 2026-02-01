Dhee Rani Program to conduct 3,040 more collective marriages in February: minister

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP): Under the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the flagship “Dhee Rani Program” is rapidly approaching a historic milestone, with preparations underway to conduct 5,000 collective marriages before the holy month of Ramadan.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt on Sunday announced that 3,040 additional collective marriages will be solemnized between February 3 and February 16, making it one of the largest mass marriage initiatives in the province’s history.

He said that 1,960 marriages have already been successfully conducted during the first phase of the current fiscal year, while the second phase will commence on February 3.

The minister emphasized that the program is inclusive, providing equal support to deserving daughters from all religions, including Muslim, Hindu, Christian, and other communities. He reiterated the Chief Minister’s vision: “Every daughter is our daughter.”

According to the district-wise schedule, 150 marriages will be held in Faisalabad, 70 in Toba Tek Singh, 130 in Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, 170 in Lahore, 100 in Narowal and Sialkot, 200 in Muzaffargarh, 370 in Layyah, 250 in Mianwali, and 200 each in Khushab and Sargodha. Similar ceremonies will also be organized across Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and other districts.

All wedding expenses will be borne by the Social Welfare Department, while each bride will receive a Rs 200,000 Salami Card as a wedding gift from the Chief Minister.

The minister added that, under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the department continues to implement historic welfare initiatives such as the Dhee Rani Program, Himmat Card, and Assistive Devices Program, aimed at supporting vulnerable segments of society.