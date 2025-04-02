DG Rescue 1122 visits district office Dera to greet rescue workers on Eid

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 02 (APP):Director General of Rescue 1122, Dr. Ayaz Ahmed Khan visited the district office on the third of Eidul Fitr here on Wednesday.

According to the district emergency officer, Engineer Faseeh Ullah welcomed the visiting dignitary who met with the rescue workers on duty and appreciated their dedication.

The director general also distributed sweets among all the rescuers and awarded prizes to those on duty, as a recognition of their hard work and services during the Eid holidays.

During the visit, Dr. Ayaz Ahmed Khan inspected the district office, control room, Station 11, and various key points.

He praised the enthusiasm and dedication of the rescuers working during Eid and acknowledged their valuable contributions.

Also accompanying him were the Regional Director of Operations South, Imran Khan Yousafzai, and chief staff officer, Waseem Orakzai.

District emergency officer Engineer Faseeh Ullah expressed his gratitude to Dr. Ayaz Ahmad Khan upon his arrival in Dera Ismail Khan and appreciated his guidance and leadership.