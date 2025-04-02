31.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticDG Rescue 1122 visits district office Dera to greet rescue workers on...
Domestic

DG Rescue 1122 visits district office Dera to greet rescue workers on Eid

5
- Advertisement -
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 02 (APP):Director General of Rescue 1122, Dr. Ayaz Ahmed Khan visited the district office on the third of Eidul Fitr here on Wednesday.
According to the district emergency officer, Engineer Faseeh Ullah welcomed the visiting dignitary who met with the rescue workers on duty and appreciated their dedication.
The director general also distributed sweets among all the rescuers and awarded prizes to those on duty, as a recognition of their hard work and services during the Eid holidays.
During the visit, Dr. Ayaz Ahmed Khan inspected the district office, control room, Station 11, and various key points.
He praised the enthusiasm and dedication of the rescuers working during Eid and acknowledged their valuable contributions.
Also accompanying him were the Regional Director of Operations South, Imran Khan Yousafzai, and chief staff officer, Waseem Orakzai.
District emergency officer Engineer Faseeh Ullah expressed his gratitude to Dr. Ayaz Ahmad Khan upon his arrival in Dera Ismail Khan and appreciated his guidance and leadership.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

IRSA releases 56,800 cusecs water

SWCCI pays tribute to women’s struggles

4 illegal arms owners arrested

CM Bugti updates PM on Balochistan situation

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan