DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Feb 17 (APP):Director General (DG), of Rawalpindi Development Authority, (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division.
According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DG RDA has been given the additional charge of the post of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division in addition to his own duties.
Liaquat Ali Chatta, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab.

