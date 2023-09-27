DG Rangers visits water board office

KARACHI, Sep 27 (APP):The Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Azhar Waqas on Wednesday visited the main office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, on Wednesday.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board briefed the DG Rangers on the operations against illegal hydrants in the city, according to a news release issued here.

Commissioner Saleem Rajput and other Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were also present in the meeting.

Managing Director (MD) of the Water and Sewerage Board Syed Salahuddin Ahmed informed the participants about the actions against illegal hydrants from June-September and said as a result of immediate action in District East, West, Central, Malir and Korangi, 15 mgd water was saved and six million gallons per day of water supply was restored.

The DG Rangers while hailing the performance of the Water Board emphasized identifying the root causes of water theft in the city and maintaining the benefits derived from it.

Later, the DG Rangers visited the Control Room of the Hydrant Management System of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board where all the participants were briefed about its latest service delivery and monitoring procedures.

Major General Azhar Waqas on the occasion issued instructions to continue indiscriminate operations against water theft and illegal hydrants and to take legal action against those involved.