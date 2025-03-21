25.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
DG NAB KP to hear open hearing on Mar 26

8
PESHAWAR, Mar 21 (APP):Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmanullah will here open hearing (Kacheri) live on March 26, 2025 on the directives of the Chairman NAB, Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt.
He will listen public complaints from 01:30pm to 4:00pm at NAB KP headquarters at PDA Building Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar. The concerned authorities will also accompany him.
Complaints related to financial losses to Govt kitty, embezzlement, income beyond known sources of income, award of contract of Govt projects against prescribed rules, cheating public on the name of jobs or plots would be heard.
The complaints were advised to bring CNIC photocopy and stamp paper available on NAB website www.nab.gov.pk and relevant documents as proof.
The Director General NAB said that cooperation of masses were imperative for eradication of corruption.
He said that complaints would be probed thoroughly in transperant manner and action against the accused would be taken under the law.
