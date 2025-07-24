DG ISPR visits King Edward Medical University

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Kashmir, declaring it as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He stated this during his visit to the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Thursday.

The DG ISPR was warmly welcomed by the university’s administration

and students.

Addressing the ceremony, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry highlighted the strategic vision behind Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, emphasizing the vital role of public support particularly the youth in achieving a decisive victory in the battle for truth.

He stated that a small group of terrorists cannot obstruct the path to development and prosperity in the country.

The students paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their contributions to national defense and expressed keen interest in more such interactive engagements in the future.