DG GBDMA visits flood-hit Hassanabad

GIlGIT, Jul 09 (APP):In a significant development, Director General of Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), accompanied by the Project Coordinator of GLOF-II, conducted an urgent visit to Hassanabad Nullah amid a series of recent flood events.

The high-level delegation met with local notables and members of the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Committee (CBDRMC) to review the community’s response and preparedness.

The Assistant Director GBDMA Hunza/Nagar briefed the DG on the three major flood events that have struck the area within the last five days, raising serious concerns about the recurring nature of these disasters.

The DG also inspected key interventions implemented under the GLOF-II project, including protective works and early warning systems. His visit underscores the seriousness with which the government is monitoring the evolving situation in flood-prone areas.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating both emergency response and long-term mitigation strategies.