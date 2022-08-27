DG directs Levies Force to rescue, help flood-affected people

QUETTA, Aug 27 (APP):Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Qadir Bakhsh Perkani on Saturday directed the Levies Force to rescue and help the flood-affected people with coordination of districts administration, PDMA and other volunteer organizations.

He said this while appreciating the efforts of Balochistan Levies Force on their role in view of the current flood situation that the services of the Levies Force for the flood victims in Balochistan are remarkable.

Perkani said in this time of trouble, the way as the Levies Force is doing their services is second to none. The Levies Force has always been with the people from the security to natural disasters and has helped the flood victims in the province.

In a statement, he said the Levies personnel are always trying their best to rescue the people trapped in the flood and deal with the flood situation.

The Levies Force personnel along with district administration was providing assistance and support to the flood victims and would always ready to serve the public.

He said the entire Levies Force is constantly awake and trying to serve the public in day and night with full enthusiasm in the flood affected areas.