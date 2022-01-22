LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Saturday that development works in Lahore are being carried out expeditiously with regard to electricity and gas. Attention is being paid to the development of all areas of the city.



He expressed these views while talking to media here at Jinnah Hall MCL along with Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed.



Hamaad Azhar said that PTI would be further strengthened in Lahore under the leadership of Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed and other senior party leaders. To win the local body elections, PTI will benefit from the experience of senior leaders like Mian Mahmood Rasheed and provide transparent leadership to Lahore.



In response to a question, Hamaad Azhar said, “Our competition is not with the opposition but with the inflation. We have exposed the corrupt faces of the opposition parties to the public many times. Coordinated efforts are underway to reduce inflation. Government is sensitive to the issues of the middle class.”



Hamaad Azhar said that outdated Sui gas pipelines and thousands of power transformers are being replaced in Lahore. Development works are being completed expeditiously. In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, special attention is being paid to provide all civic amenities to the people.



On this occasion, Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that PTI will contest local bodies elections with full readiness and will move forward by consensus. “We will win the local bodies elections through hard work and make Lahore a stronghold of PTI.”



To a query, the Provincial Minister said that Punjab Local Government Act has been presented in the Punjab Assembly. This is being debated on a daily basis in the standing committee to evolve consensus among all political parties and approval is expected in this week’s session.