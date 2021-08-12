Development schemes in remote areas to be completed on priority: CM

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Koh-e-Suleman’s headquarter will be made functional this year whereas the cadet college project at hill station Fort Munro will be completed at the earliest to provide the best educational facility to the students.

He said this while talking to tribal elders in Barthi area of DG Khan during a meeting. The tribal elders apprised the CM about their problems.

While issuing directions for the solution of public problems, the CM said that he knew the public problems as he was custodian of people’s rights particularly living in remote and far-flung areas of the province.

The development journey had been kick-started which will be moved forward at an accelerated pace, he added and announced to connect Choki Wala with Balochistan through a road link to reduce the distance up to 120 KM.

Meanwhile, the cement factory and industrial estate will provide new job opportunities to the locals and Fazilka Kach and other areas of Koh-e-Suleman will be provided electricity through a solar grid station to be set up at Barthi, the CM said.

He said the Sorra dam will revolutionize the agrarian economy while health and education centres’ upgradation will ease the access of locals to such vital facilities. The development schemes will be strictly monitored to ensure transparency and quality, the CM concluded.