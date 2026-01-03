Development projects to transform Musakhail district: Deputy Commissioner

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jan 03 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Musakhail, Abdul Razzaq Khujjak, has said that the benefits of ongoing development projects will soon be visible to the public, with Musakhail set to undergo a complete transformation in the near future.

During his visit to Tehsil Darg, the deputy commissioner inspected several development schemes and assured residents that sustained government efforts would soon deliver a new, developed, and prosperous Musakhail.

He noted that road-paving projects are progressing rapidly across the district, significantly improving public facilities and easing transportation.

DC Khujjak described the construction of the Shabozai–Loralai–Toonsa Sharif Road as a milestone project for Musakhail.

“This highway will eliminate backwardness, strengthen connectivity between Balochistan and Punjab, promote trade, and improve the overall economic condition of the area,” he said.

The deputy commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of the Musakhail–Punjab border Shabozai–Toonsa Road, reviewing the quality of blacktopping materials, bridges, and culverts.

He directed authorities to ensure all work is carried out according to approved standards and to accelerate construction so the public can benefit at the earliest.