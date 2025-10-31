Development projects launched in Chiniot

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Oct 31 (APP): Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a special grant for the beautification and rehabilitation of Chiniot city.

According to APP correspondent, two major development schemes have been initiated under this grant. The projects aim to improve the city’s infrastructure, roads, and aesthetic appeal, providing a modern and pleasant environment for citizens.

The first scheme focuses on the beautification and rehabilitation of Jhang Road from Tehsil Chowk to Rewaja Chowk, while the second scheme targets the beautification of Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (Furniture Market). Relevant staff has been mobilized under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal to ensure the successful planning and execution of these projects.

The people of Chiniot have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for approving these development projects. The completion of these schemes is expected to significantly enhance the city’s beauty and provide a better quality of life for its residents.