Development Projects in Pano Aqil: 15-Km road construction completed

SUKKUR, Oct 29 (APP): Development projects are being rapidly implemented in various areas of PS-22 Pano Aqil, under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo.

The construction of 15 kilometer long new roads has been completed, providing significant ease of transportation to thousands of people. The completion of these projects has brought ease to public life and opened new doors of development and prosperity in the area.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday stated that public service and timely completion of development projects are the top priority of the Sindh government. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party is committed to the mission of public service and will continue to advance the journey of development and prosperity.

The people of the area have expressed their gratitude to Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party for the completion of development projects, hoping that this series of public service will continue with the same spirit in the future.