Details of Afghans working in Peshawar Cantonment sent to Federal Government

PESHAWAR, Oct 14 (APP): Details of Afghan nationals working and residing in Peshawar’s Cantonment area have been sent to the federal government.

The information includes data on Afghan refugees, traders, employees and residents operating in the city’s commercial zones.

According to sources on Tuesday, detailed records have been compiled for thousands of Afghan refugees involved in various businesses in areas such as Liaqat Bazaar, Khyber Bazaar, Shuba Bazaar, Dabgari Garden, Shafiq Bazaar, and Jinnah Street. The data covers Afghans engaged in the cloth trade and other commercial sectors.

In the first phase, preparations have been completed for a possible large-scale operation against illegal Afghan residents across all cantonment areas of the province. Sources indicate that a strict policy has been formulated regarding Afghan refugees living or conducting business in these zones.

It said efforts are ongoing across the country to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan nationals.

The process has seen varying levels of speed, with some phases progressing rapidly while others face delays. So far, hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, including men, women and children, have returned to Afghanistan. Authorities indicate that the upcoming phase may involve tougher enforcement measures, following the submission of comprehensive refugee data to the federal government.