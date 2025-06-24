Despite negative propaganda Pakistan emerges as important state to play role internationally: PESS

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 24 (APP): Vice President of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday said despite negative propaganda Pakistan had emerged as an important state to play a key role internationally.

The historic visit of Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to the United States was an indication in that respect, he said addressing a press conference.

Flanked by Chief Organizer of Peace Aziz Awan, Lt Gen Afzal, who is also Chairman of Khushal Pakistan Think Tank, said the elements who spread negative propaganda about the visit would be exposed at every forum.

The Filed Marshal’s visit, he said, was not just a formality but the beginning of Pakistan’s global role. He was honoured at the Pentagon, and US President Donald Trump invited him to the White House for a meeting, where a detailed discussion was held on Iran-Israel tension, Afghanistan’s security, and Pakistan-India relations.

Pakistan, he said, made it clear that being a proponent of peace it would not join any war. Pakistan was not a part of the problems, rather a part of their solutions, he added.

He affirmed that the Field Marshal’s visit was an indication of a new global positioning.

Aziz Ahmed Awan said that under the Army Chief’s leadership, Pakistan had taken steps for economic improvement. He had played a key role in bringing the country out of its weak economic situation.

For the past two and a half years, he said, some political and non-political elements indulged in a negative propaganda campaign against the Army Chief, but now they were ashamed.

Pakistan emerged victorious in the conflict with India under the wise and professional leadership of Gen Asim Munir, which was even acknowledged by world leaders who congratulated him on becoming the Field Marshal, he added.

He strongly condemned the elements spreading negative propaganda against the Field Marshal.

Awan said the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society was committed to making Pakistan a prosperous country.