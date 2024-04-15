Dera’s Rescue 1122 prepares plan to tackle floods

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 15 (APP):The district emergency service- Rescue 1122 has prepared a comprehensive emergency rescue and recovery plan to effectively meet any emergency in the wake of possible flash floods.

District Emergency Officer, Awais Babar has issued special directives to rescuers to remain alert to effectively tackle any emergency.

As part of the plan, the emergency service has put the emergency response teams, including firefighters, rescue personnel, and recovery equipment positioned in readiness to ensure prompt response in case of emergency.

The district emergency officer Awais Babar would be personally overseeing the operation and stressed the need for swift and coordinated action to protect the lives and properties of citizens during flash floods.