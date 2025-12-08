Dera police seize over 2 kg hashish, 650g ice in Musa Town operation

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 08 (APP):The Dera police have seized a large quantity of narcotics during a successful operation on Musa Town link road, arresting an alleged drug peddler and recovering over 2 kilograms of hashish and 650 grams of Ice drug.

According to the police spokesman, acting on the directives of the SP City, a police team led by DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan conducted a targeted operation and apprehended the suspect, identified as Naeem Baloch, a resident of Musa Town.

During the search, the police recovered 650 grams of Ice drug and 2,205 grams of hashish from his possession. The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered against him.