Dera police recover snatched Tractor, arrest theft suspect in separate operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 22 (APP):The police have carried out two successful operations in different cases, recovering a snatched tractor and arresting a suspect involved in a theft case, the police said on Thursday.
According to a police spokesman, a team of Paroa Circle Police led by SDPO Muhammad Saleem Baloch and SHO Aftab Alam Baloch launched an intelligence-based operation regarding a tractor that had been snatched at gunpoint by unknown assailants around 10 days ago.
The police team identified the suspects and learned that they were attempting to smuggle the stolen tractor from Darazinda to Balochistan via canal routes.
Following confirmation of the information, the police set up a blockade near a forest area close to the canal. Sensing the presence of police, the suspects abandoned the tractor and fled into the darkness, taking advantage of the surrounding jungle.
The snatched tractor, bearing registration number SAA-2098, was successfully recovered and later handed over to its rightful owner. Efforts are underway to arrest the identified suspects.
In a separate action, the Paharpur Police arrested a suspect involved in a theft case and recovered stolen cash.
The operation resulted in the arrest of Shahzaib, son of Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Mian Wadda. Police also recovered Rs 70,000  stolen money from the suspect and initiated further investigation.
