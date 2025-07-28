Dera police nab six wanted criminals in ongoing crackdown

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 28 (APP):The Dera Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders involved in theft and drug trafficking cases during a crackdown on criminal elements in the limits of Kulachi police station.

According to the police spokesman, the successful operations were led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Inamullah Gandapur and SHO Inspector Aslam Khan Baloch.

The arrested individuals include Muhammad Ramzan son of Ghulam Mustafa, Rafique, son of Khanzaman, Muhammad Akram son of Umar Daraz, Kabir Khan and Taqeer Khan, sons of Zahoor Khan.

All the arrested accused were wanted by police in multiple cases, including theft and drug-related crimes.