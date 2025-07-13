Dera Police foil robbery attempt on Dera-Zhob highway, one robber killed

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Jul 13 (APP):Dera Police on Sunday successfully foiled a robbery attempt on the Dera-Zhob Highway, engaging in an exchange of fire with the suspects, police spokesman said.

According to the spokesperson of Dera Police, the incident occurred when the police received a timely alert regarding an armed robbery attempt on a passenger bus. Acting swiftly, a police team responded and intercepted the culprits, triggering an exchange of fire.

As a result, one robber was killed while another sustained injuries. The deceased suspect was identified as Baloch Khan, son of Sial Gul. Police also recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the suspects.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Shahbazada, lauded the prompt and courageous action of the police force and announced commendation awards for the officers and personnel involved.

The police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of commuters and maintaining law and order across the district.