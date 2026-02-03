Dera police foil armed attack on NBP branch in Paroa

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 03 (APP): An attempted armed robbery at a National Bank branch in the limits of Proa Police Station was foiled on Tuesday after a timely and effective response by police.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, 20 to 25 armed assailants launched an attack on the bank with the intention of looting it. However, police responded immediately, engaged the attackers with return fire, and successfully forced them to flee the scene.

The DPO himself rushed to the spot, while a heavy police contingent was deployed in the area to ensure security and prevent any further threat. The police have also cordoned off the surrounding locality and launched a comprehensive search operation to track down the attackers.

The police confirmed that all bank staff members remained safe during the incident. One security guard sustained minor injuries and was provided medical assistance.