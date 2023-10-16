Dera police foil a bid to smuggle 11500 liters Iranian fuel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 16 (APP): The district police on Monday have foiled a bid to smuggle 8000 liters Iranian diesel and 3500 liters petrol during checking within the limits of Draban police station.

According to police spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Police Officer ( SDPO) Draban Police Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Draban Police Station Attaullah Khan established a checkpoint to prevent smuggling of Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani in the Draban police station jurisdiction. Both police officers were heading a police team to check the suspicious vehicles.

During the checking, the police recovered a huge quantity of 8000 liters Iranian diesel and 3500 liters petrol loaded on various vehicles.

The police handed over the NCP fuel to custom authorities who estimated its worth at Rs34,50,000.