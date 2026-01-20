Dera police crackdown on robbers, recover six stolen motorcycles

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 20 (APP):The Dera police have conducted a successful operation against motorcycle thieves and robbers, arresting suspects involved in multiple criminal incidents and recovering six stolen motorcycles.

According to police spokesman, the action was carried out by Suburban Circle Police on the directives of the District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, following credible information about the presence of a robbery gang involved in motorcycle theft and snatching.

The police teams conducted targeted raids, resulting in the arrest of the suspects in accordance with legal procedures.

During the operation, six motorcycles of different brands, stolen or snatched in separate incidents, were recovered. The recovered vehicles were subsequently returned to their rightful owners.

The police officials said further investigations are in progress to trace additional accomplices and recover more stolen property linked to the gang.