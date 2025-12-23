Dera Police bust transformer theft gang, recover stolen equipment

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 23 (APP):The district police have arrested a three-member gang involved in more than six transformer theft cases and recovered a large quantity of stolen equipment during a successful operation conducted in the Paharpur circle.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was led by SP Paharpur Division Syed Asad Ali Shah along with SDPO Paharpur Malik Abid Iqbal and SHO Zafar Abbas, as part of ongoing efforts to curb theft and protect public property.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Kifayatullah son of Qutabuddin, Azimullah son of Ghulam Rasool, and Sajid Shah, son of Majid Shah.

During the operation, police recovered 10 stolen transformer coils along with wires, five guards, and two handcarts from the possession of the accused.

The cases have been registered against the suspects under relevant laws, while further investigation is underway to trace possible accomplices and recover additional stolen property.