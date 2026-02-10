Tuesday, February 10, 2026
HomeDomesticDera police arrest two suspects, recover weapons, over 895g of Ice
Domestic

Dera police arrest two suspects, recover weapons, over 895g of Ice

26
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 10 (APP): The district police have arrested two suspects in separate operations and recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, and more than 895 grams of Ice drug during snap-checking and targeted actions carried out in different areas.
According to a police spokesperson, the Shorkot Police stopped a suspicious car during snap-checking. Upon search, police recovered two Kalashnikov rifles along with 18 rounds of ammunition and 180 grams of Ice drug. The suspect, identified as Shabanor son of Rojan was arrested and a case was registered.
In another successful operation, a team of Cantt Police Station arrested a notorious drug peddler during a crackdown. The police team recovered 715 grams of Ice drug and a 32-bore pistol with six rounds from the possession of the suspect named Hidayatullah son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Musa Town. The accused was taken into custody and booked under relevant sections of the law.
The police spokesperson said that operations against criminals, drug traffickers, and illegal arms dealers will continue to ensure peace and security in the district.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan