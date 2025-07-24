Dera police arrest 30 suspects during operation against criminals

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 24 (APP):The Dera police intensified their crackdown on criminal elements and arrested 30 suspects during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Dera Town police station.

According to police spokesman, the targeted operation was conducted following the directions of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and under the supervision of SDPO Saddar Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and Dera Town police station SHO Muhammad Ali Khan.

As a result, 30 individuals were arrested including several wanted criminals involved in serious cases such as murder.

Among those apprehended included Aqib son of Hakim, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Syed Abdullah Shah, Tufail Shah, Sibtain Shah, Syed Mureed Abbas, Syed Samar Abbas, Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Syed Ali Hussain, Aziz Ahmad, Jalaluddin, and Babar.

Additionally, 18 suspicious individuals were taken into custody for further investigation. The operation marks a continued commitment by Dera police to eliminate criminal networks without any discrimination.