DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 05 (APP): The district administration of DI Khan on Friday imposed Section 144 to maintain the law and order situation in the district from January 6.

According to the district administration, the order would take effect from January 06-14, and it has been enforced for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incidents.

It imposes a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles, display of arms, and assembly of more than five people at one place.