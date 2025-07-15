Deputy Speaker directs to launch relief operation in rain affected area of Suhbatpur

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 14 (APP):Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola on Monday directed concerned departments to immediately launch relief operation for facilitating to rain affected people and ensure restoration of power supply in Suhbatpur area of the province.

She expressed grief over the devastation caused by heavy rain in Sohbatpur and damaged several homes of people.

Deputy Speaker said that she is constantly contacting the concerned authorities to start the relief operations so that people would not face any difficulties in the area.

She said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Quetta, Electric Supply Company (QESCO) rescue services and all relevant institutions should be mobilized immediately for facilitating people in rain affected areas.

The Deputy Speaker said that roads connected to the rain have also been severely affected which would be restored by concerned departments saying that this is not just a provincial, it is a humanitarian crisis, immediate action is necessary.

I am monitoring the situation myself, the people of Sohbatpur are not alone, I am with them, she said.