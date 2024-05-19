Deputy PM assures support for victims of Bishkek incident, dismisses false propaganda

LAHORE, May 19 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his regret over the unfortunate incident in Bishkek, emphasizing that the government stands firmly with the victims during this challenging time.

At a press conference held on Sunday, alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ameer Muqam, Dar reassured that medical treatment for injured Pakistani students is a top priority. He confirmed that all students are safe and stated that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding, with false information being circulated on social media for political purposes.

“The Bishkek incident was due to a misunderstanding, and various nationalities including Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, and Arab students were affected. False reports are being spread on social media, which is disgusting,” said Dar.

He clarified that misleading information, such as mislabeling a Bangladeshi student’s picture as Pakistani, is being propagated. He dismissed claims of assault against a female student as unfounded, citing confirmation from the Kyrgyz government.

He highlighted the immediate response by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating, “An emergency unit was activated right after the incident. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the entire government machinery are closely monitoring the situation.” He mentioned that despite the Kyrgyz ambassador being on leave, his deputy provided detailed information on Saturday, ensuring full communication between the governments.

The Deputy Prime Minister revealed that six Pakistani students were among the sixteen injured foreign students, currently receiving treatment in three different hospitals. He underscored the strong fraternal relations with Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing that the incident was not targeted against Pakistan. “The situation is now normal, with Kyrgyz students visiting the injured as a gesture of goodwill. Security has been heightened in Kyrgyzstan as a precaution,” he added.

Due to the incident, a planned visit was canceled at the request of the Kyrgyz government, the minister said. Instead, he added that two officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were dispatched to Bishkek. He assured that continuous contact is maintained with the students and their parents through the embassy.

“We have facilitated the return of 130 Pakistani students so far, with over 50 more registered to return today. Additionally, 540 students will return on commercial flights, and a Pakistan Air Force flight is also arranged to bring students back from Bishkek. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will personally welcome these students,” he stated.

He also touched upon Pakistan’s international standing, noting, “Pakistan was isolated on the international stage during the previous era, but under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s strategy, the country’s global image has been restored, and diplomatic relations have improved.” He emphasized the importance of increasing the number of medical institutions in the country.

Federal Minister Ameer Muqam affirmed the government’s ongoing contact with Kyrgyz authorities since the incident occurred. “It is crucial to set aside emotions and focus on the facts. The education of students in Kyrgyzstan benefits both countries, and the government is providing comprehensive support to the victims,” he concluded.