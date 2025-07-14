Deputy Commissioner inspects rehab centers in anti-drug drive

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):The district administration has intensified efforts to eradicate drug abuse in the provincial capital under the “Drug-Free Peshawar” campaign, spearheaded by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram conducted an inspection of rehabilitation facilities, including the De Haq Rehabilitation Center on Warsak Road and the Save Life Foundation Rehabilitation Center on Ring Road.

Accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shawana Haleem and District Social Welfare Officer Noor Muhammad Khan, the DC assessed treatment standards, patient care, and counseling services.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner interacted with recovering individuals, reviewing their medical treatment, psychological support, and living conditions. He urged facility managements to maintain high-quality rehabilitation

programs while emphasizing the need for continuous counseling to prevent relapses.

“The fight against drugs requires collective action,” stated Sarmad Akram, calling for collaboration between government bodies, NGOs, families, and communities to ensure lasting recovery and a healthier society.

The campaign reflects the administration’s commitment to transforming Peshawar into a drug-free city through sustained reforms and public engagement