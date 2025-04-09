Departure of Afghan Refugees continues, facilities provided in Chaghi: Deputy Commissioner

- Advertisement -

CHAGHI, Apr 9 (APP):The process of the dignified and phased return of Afghan refugees, who had been residing illegally in various areas of Chaghi district, are being sent back to their country.

Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Atta ul Munim in a statement said that the district administration has made various arrangements to provide necessary facilities, ensuring that refugees do not face any difficulties to ensure a smooth process of their repatriation.

He said that special measures have been taken to provide temporary accommodation, food, medical assistance, and other basic necessities to the refugees at the border area.

Deputy Commissioner Atta ul Munim emphasized that Afghan refugees are being sent back with full humanitarian care and in the spirit of Islamic brotherhood. He confirmed that each individual is treated with dignity and respect. Temporary shelters, food supplies, medical facilities, and transportation arrangements have been meticulously organized to ensure a smooth transition.

Following the government’s instructions, Atta ul Munim said that the goal is to complete this process peacefully and efficiently. He also highlighted the collaborative efforts of local administration, Levies, police, and other agencies, who are working tirelessly to ensure the successful completion of this task.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the local people to cooperate with the authorities to avoid any disruptions in the process. At the transit camps established at the district level, hundreds of refugees are being provided with necessary facilities on a daily basis, ensuring their dignified return to Afghanistan.