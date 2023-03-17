Department’s head to be responsible for implementing dengue SOPs: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, Mar 17 (APP): Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta on Friday said that government department heads would be responsible for implementing the dengue SOPs in their institutions.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to give special attention to under-construction and building’s roof sites as they were vulnerable places for dengue larvae breeding.

The commissioner directed the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority to ensure the implementation of dengue SOPs in private housing societies, adding FIRs would be registered against the site owners for violating SOPs.

He directed the officials to mark the vacant plots with the help of the area revenue officer and issue twice notice to the owners of the property to eliminate the larvae from their site, adding, “if the owner fails to comply with the notice, mark red his plot, which means that its sale and purchase will be subject to the permission of the Deputy Commissioner.”

On the occasion, the Coordinator of Anti-dengue drives in Punjab, Dr Waseem Akram, said that strict action would be taken against those negligent in the anti-dengue campaign.

He informed that only one dengue patient had been reported in the district this year, from Bhidana, tehsil Gujar Khan and recovered after treatment.

Dr Waseem directed the Health Authority and Allied Hospitals management to ensure the availability of required medicines and provide the best treatment to the people reaching the hospitals. ,

He further directed to raise awareness about using mosquito repellents to avoid parasite bites.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that during indoor surveillance, anti-dengue teams checked 1,372,378 houses from January 1 to March 15 and found dengue larvae at 1,305 homes. Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 664,687 spots and detected larvae at 211 places while the required activity was carried out there.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umar, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Director General RDA, Chief Executive Officer Health and other relevant heads of departments were present in the meeting.