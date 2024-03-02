DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Owing to the heavy snowfall and closure of roads and communication links in Galyat, the District Education Officer (DEO) Abbottabad on Saturday directed to closing of all schools in the region for five days.

According to the notification, all schools in Galyat would remain closed from 2nd March to 5th March 2024 for five days and would reopen on Wednesday 6th March.

On the other side, snowfall continues in Chiryan, Kala Bagh, Nathiagali, and other hilly areas of the regions resulting in the blockage of roads and other communication links.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail Khan to deal with any unpleasant incidents promptly, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan has deployed fresh teams of traffic police to all main thoroughfares in the valleys under his supervision.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Circle Galiyat Samina Zafar and other traffic police officials are assigning duties in Galiyat and other snowfall-affected towns. Meanwhile, efforts for snow clearance are also underway in the towns of Galiyat.

SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan urges all drivers and tourists traveling towards Galiyat to avoid unnecessary travel if possible due to extreme conditions. In case of unavoidable travel, ensure the use of snow chains and other safety measures.