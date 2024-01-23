Dense fog grips parts of KP; low visibility affects traffic

PESHAWAR, Jan 23 (APP): Like other parts of the country, dense fog prevailed for the second consecutive day in the provincial capital and most parts of the province during the last 24 hours while substantially decreasing the temperatures.

Due to low visibility, the tariff remained very thin in the cities while the public transport was also affected thus causing inconvenience for the commuters of inter-city.

The National Highway and Motorways Authority closed the M-1 motorway from Peshawar to Islamabad and Swat expressways and diverted the traffic to GT road.

The mercury dropped to 03C in the provincial capital with 86 percent humidity in the air.

According to the Met Office, very cold and dry weather would prevail in most districts of the province, adding there were chances of rains and snow in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Thursday.

In the last twenty-four hours, the lowest temperature recorded in the various districts of the province was Saidu Sharif and Malam Jabba -01, Kalam -07, Chitral and Dir -03, Parachinar -02, Mirkhani -03 DI Khan and Bannu 04 and Mardan 01.