Denotified Afghan camp, shops sealed as over 55,000 Afghan nationals repatriated under government policy

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi Monday visited the Afghan Camp and Padhana area to review the implementation of the Afghan Camp Denotification policy.
During the visit, several shops operating the camp were sealed as part of enforcement measures, and Afghan nationals present at the site were fully briefed about the “Afghan Camp Denotified” policy issued by the Government of Pakistan.
According to the district administration, more than 55,000 Afghan nationals have so far returned to their homeland in a dignified manner from Haripur district, while the repatriation process is continuing without interruption. Officials said the administration is ensuring strict implementation of government directives and that no illegal stay will be allowed.
The administration has also warned the general public against renting out houses or shops to any foreign nationals, particularly Afghan citizens. Authorities stated that legal action will be taken not only against the foreign nationals but also against property owners found in violation of the law. Several FIRs have already been registered in this regard.
District officials urged citizens to comply with the law, act as responsible members of society, and cooperate with the administration to ensure effective implementation of the government policy.
