Dengue prevention efforts accelerate in Murree

RAWALPINDI, Oct 02 (APP):In a bold move to safeguard public health,the district health department has ramped up its fight against dengue fever at various areas in Murree to monitor the recent dengue situation.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi visited Union Council Trait and parts of Ghora Gali to inspect preventive measures.

Dr. Noman Shaukat, Deputy District Officer Health, toured Union Council Murree City and Ghora Gali with surveillance teams. Meanwhile, Dr. Zulfiqar Satti Deputy District Officer Health, checked areas in Kotli Satiyan alongside the tehsil health inspector.

The entomologists monitored indoor and outdoor activities in their respective union councils and evaluated team performance.

Rescue 1122 and other government agencies continued their active support in the campaign.

In various Murree areas, indoor residual spraying (IRS) and fogging operations were conducted. One case was registered against a violation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs), and another site was sealed.

According to the health department, the total number of dengue patients in Murree district has now reached 112.

Officials urged the public to fully cooperate with health teams, avoid stagnant water in homes and streets, and strictly follow dengue SOPs.

The field maneuvering was made under the special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zahir Abbas Shirazi.

He emphasized that all institutions will work alongside the health department until dengue is completely eradicated, ensuring a safe environment through ongoing measures.