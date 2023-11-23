Dengue outbreak in Punjab:153 new cases on Thursday

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):Dengue outbreak is still active in Punjab, as 153 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 13,366 confirmed dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Lahore takes the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 6,000 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,593, Gujranwala with 1,375, Multan with 1,301 and Faisalabad with 752 cases.

The situation continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 74 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 04, Gujranwala with 22, Multan with 16, Faisalabad with 18, Sheikhupura with 07, Narowal with 02, Okara with 02 and Vehari with 02 cases. Meanwhile, Kasur, Sargodha, Muzaffar garh, Sialkot and Khanewal each reported a case of dengue within 24 hours.

Currently, 134 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 88 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that were working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were crucial to contain the alarming spread of dengue.