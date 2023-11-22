Dengue outbreak continues in Punjab : 165 new cases reported on Wednesday

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP): The dengue outbreak remains active in Punjab with 165 new cases reported, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, Health Department data reveals a total of 13,213 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Lahore leads with 5,926 cases, followed by Rawalpindi 2589, Gujranwala 1353, Multan 1285, and Faisalabad 734.

The situation persists with Lahore reporting an additional 103 cases, Rawalpindi 03, Gujranwala 22, Multan 03, Faisalabad 16, Sheikhupura 06, Narowal 04, Bahawalpur 02, and Lodharan 02 cases. Okara, Sahiwal, Chakwal, and Nankana Sahib each reported 1 case within 24 hours.

Currently, 123 Dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various Punjab hospitals, with 65 in Lahore district hospitals.