Dengue decline, polio-free status maintained through joint efforts; says Barrister Danyal

RAWALPINDI, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday lauded Rawalpindi’s public health achievements, highlighting a dramatic reduction in dengue cases and a 15-year polio-free record in the district.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the District Health Authority, Barrister Danyal said the event acknowledged the collective efforts behind these successes, aiming to motivate staff working both in the field and at administrative levels.

Barrister Danyal said that the success was the result of joint efforts by the district administration, health department, frontline health workers, and local stakeholders. He said continuous community engagement, house-to-house campaigns, and strict enforcement of preventive measures had contributed significantly to reducing dengue cases and achieving comprehensive vaccination coverage.

“Last year dengue cases in the district exceeded 6,000, but through coordinated planning, leadership and teamwork the number had fallen to around 1,500 this year, with no deaths reported”, he said and termed the achievement as greater milestone achieved by tue health department of Rawalpindi.

He highlighted the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz for her visionary leadership under which health reforms are being undertaken in throughout the Punjab province. He called for provision greater facilitation of health workers who, he said have been working days and nights for successful health campaigns including polio vaccination and dengue awareness drives.

Danyal particularly mentioned female health workers and urged CM Punjab for special attention to their miseries and issues.

“I would request CM Maryam Nawaz for the regularization of the daily wager health workers”, he said while encouraging the field workers of District Health Authority, Rawalpindi.

Dr Ehsan Ghani, Chief Executive Officer, DHA in his address noted that environmental sampling confirmed the district remained polio-free, with all samples from three major sites testing negative. He credited the achievement to meticulous planning, effective leadership, and sustained teamwork across administrative and political units.

He specifically recognized preventive services officer Dr Javad, the District Health Officer, private and public hospital staff, and diagnostic laboratories for their contributions in identifying cases and ensuring timely treatment.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb congratulated the health authority and thanked the Chief Minister of Punjab for her support. MPA Advocate Hanif Raja, Dr Wasim, Chairman of Entomology Punjab, &zma Kardar, Special Assistant to CM Punjab and Asman Naz Abbasi also addressed the gathering.

The ceremony was attended by large participation from field workers, doctors, entomologists and prominent local business figures including Chaudhry Naeem and Mumtaz Ahmed. Certificates of appreciation and shields were distributed to members of the health authority team.