Delivery of essential services to masses a top govt’s priority: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): May 07 (APP) ::Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday said that upgradation of hospitals, providing the provision of healthcare facilities to masses were amongst top most priorities of the PTI government.



Prime minister Ilays said this while talking to a delegation of doctors who called him here

at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Saturday.



“There was a massive potential for health tourism in Azad Kashmir”, the PM said, adding that there was dire need to explore ways and means to promote tourism in the region.



Regarding the improvement of health infrastructure in the state, the prime minister told the visiting delegates that upgradation of hospitals, providing the provision of health care facilities and health cards to masses were amongst his government’s top priorities.



The PM directed the doctors to formulate a comprehensive policy to promote research in the medical colleges of Azad Kashmir in accordance with the requirements of modern time.



“There is a huge potential for health tourism in Azad Kashmir and all that is needed is to start working on it”, he said, adding that medical colleges and universities must create and establish endowment funds to promote quality research.



The delegation comprising of Dr Ijaz Ahmad Raja, Dr Adnan Margoob and Dr Ahsan Taslim discussed in detail the challenges and problems faced by health sector in Azad Kashmir.