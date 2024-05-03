Delegation of KEF calls on Governor

PESHAWAR, May 03 (APP):A representative delegation of Khyber Eye Foundation (KEF) called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about the performance of the foundation.

The delegation was led by Patron-in-Chief of the foundation Professor Dr. Daud comprised Adnan Jalil, Khawaja Khalid Sultan, Yawar Nasir and Ubaid Amjad.

The delegation informed the Governor about the achievements of eye foundation and discussed with him the establishment of a hospital in Lower Dir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated efforts of the foundation to help out ailing community and assured his cooperation in establishing hospital in Lower Dir.