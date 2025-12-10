Delegation led by Adviser Amir Hamza calls on Governor Jaffar Khan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 10 (APP):A delegation of Khuzdar led by Adviser to CM for Local Government and Rural Development, Nawabzada Amir Hamza Khan Zehri, met with Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel.

In the meeting, various important issues, including the approval of the Shaheed Sikandar Zehri University Khuzdar Act and administrative issues, were discussed in detail. Provincial Adviser Nawabzada Amir Hamza Zehri informed Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel about the current situation, problems and start of the teaching process of the university.

He said that the activities of the university would not only reduce the burden of students on other universities of Balochistan but would also create new employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of the area. Nawabzada Amir Hamza Khan Zehri said that the approval of the University Act could end the problems of Shaheed Sikandar University.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel assured Provincial Adviser Nawabzada Amir Hamza Khan Zehri that the government could take serious steps to resolve the problems of Shaheed Sikandar Zehri University and all possible cooperation would be provided. During the meeting, the Khuzdar delegation included District Chairman Haji Salahuddin Zehri, Khan Muhammad Zehri, Mir Shoaib Zehri, Mir Ali Dost Zehri and other representatives.