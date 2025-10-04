Delegation from Cotton Connect, Primark calls on Minister Shafay Hussain

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):A delegation from the international organisation Cotton Connect and global brand Primark called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) House on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Neil La Croix, Global Strategy Manager, Cotton Connect UK, and included Rauf Ahmed Khan Senior Programme Manager Cotton Connect Pakistan, Muhammad Wajid Khan Country Manager Primark Cotton Project Pakistan, Muhammad Abu Bakar Country Director Cotton Connect Pakistan and other officials.

The meeting discussed prospects of collaboration between the Punjab government and Cotton Connect to boost cotton production and strengthen the sustainable cotton supply chain.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the textile sector contributes nearly 30 per cent to Pakistan’s total exports and serves as a major source of employment. To promote this vital industry, he said, the Punjab Government is establishing a Garment City at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, where international textile industries and technologies will be introduced.

The minister said that cotton, being a key cash crop, directly benefits farmers, but its production had declined in recent years. He noted that the Punjab Agriculture Department was actively working on improving yield and seed development. He said Cotton Connect, as a global organization, could play a vital role in assisting Punjab’s efforts to enhance cotton productivity and sustainability.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain urged Cotton Connect to train cotton farmers after the recession of floodwaters and to submit a comprehensive action plan for increasing cotton production in the province. He also invited Primark to consider launching its retail stores in Pakistan.

Mr. Neil La Croix expressed willingness to collaborate with the Punjab Government to enhance cotton production and train local farmers to improve yields.

Dr. Imran Hashmi, Director, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, also attended the meeting.