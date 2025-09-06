Defence Day reminds us of sacrifices made for our homeland: PS Speaker

Saturday, September 6, 2025
Domestic

KARACHI, Sep 06 (APP):Speaker of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that Defence Day reminds us of the sacrifices made for our homeland.
In his message on Defence Day, he said that the martyrs safeguarded the country with their blood, and the nation will forever remain indebted to them.
Shah said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces are the guarantee of the country’s defence and security.
Defence Day gives the message of unity, sacrifice, and patriotism, he said adding that the nation stands like a fortified wall with its soldiers.
