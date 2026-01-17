DEC, HWA organize awareness session regarding voter registration, issuance of CNIC

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Jan 17 (APP):District Election Commissioner (DEC) Office, Shaheed Benazirabad, in collaboration with the social organization Hari Welfare Association (HWA), organized an awareness session the other day, regarding voter registration and the issuance of national identity cards in village Koral Shah, Union Council 60.

Addressing the participants, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majidano and Regional Incharge NADRA Rafiq Ahmed Bular informed the villagers that all boys and girls who had attained the age of 18 years must obtain their Computerized National Identity Cards from NADRA to ensure their voter registration. They emphasized that this process was essential for enabling citizens to exercise their right to vote in upcoming elections.

The session was attended by Coordinator of Hari Welfare Association Shahzad Khasakheli, Masroor Memon, representatives of local government, and a large number of villagers.

