Debt-stricken shopkeeper attempts suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, Jan 17 (APP):A shopkeeper survived an apparent suicide attempt after timely intervention by rescue teams,officials said on Saturday.

According to police,the victim,identified as Muhammad Wasim(30),r/o Ward No.10 in Tehsil Chowk Azam, reportedly ingested poisonous pills used for wheat preservation due to severe financial stress.

Rescue officials said he was provided immediate first aid and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Azam,where his condition was stated to be stable.

The shopkeeper was under intense pressure owing to mounting debt,which allegedly led him to take the extreme step,said the rescuers.