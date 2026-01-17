Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomeDomesticDebt-stricken shopkeeper attempts suicide
Domestic

Debt-stricken shopkeeper attempts suicide

6
- Advertisement -
MUZAFFARGARH, Jan 17 (APP):A shopkeeper survived an apparent suicide attempt after timely intervention by rescue teams,officials said on Saturday.
According to police,the victim,identified as Muhammad Wasim(30),r/o Ward No.10 in Tehsil Chowk Azam, reportedly ingested poisonous pills used for wheat preservation due to severe financial stress.
Rescue officials said he was provided immediate first aid and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Azam,where his condition was stated to be stable.
The shopkeeper was under intense pressure owing to mounting debt,which allegedly led him to take the extreme step,said the rescuers.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan